    Artist dies while performing opera on Lord Shiva

    Jammu, Sept 8: A male artist performing role of goddess Parvati in a Lord Shiva's dancing opera died after he collapsed on stage in Jammu city outskirts and the video of his last moments went viral on social media.

    20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dancing-cum-musical opera at a night Jagran in Kotha Sonia hamlet of Bishnah tehil on Tuesday night, sources said.

    During the dancing performance, he was rolling on the stage floor amid applause from the crowd but could not get up, they said.

    As he failed to get up despite struggle, the actor performing role of Lord Shiva and some people rushed to the stage and shifted him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The artist's death was caught live on camera by several watchers and these videos went viral on social media.

