Veteran Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma passes away

Jaipur

oi-Prakash KL

Jaipur, Oct 09: Veteran Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away on Sunday. He was aged 77.

He breathed his last at the SMS Medical College, in Jaipur. Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to pay his "deepest condolence" to the veteran leader and said that Sharma was unwell for quite a long time.

"My deepest condolences on the passing away of Congress MLA from Sardarshahr (Churu), Shri Bhanwarlal Sharma. He was keeping unwell for a long time, I was in touch with his family members regarding his health, and met the family to learn about his health by reaching the SMS hospital last night," he tweeted.

Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at 79

"I pray to God for providing strength to the bereaved family in this difficult time and peace to the departed soul," he said in another tweet.

Bhanwar Lal Sharma was the MLA from Congress ticket in years 1998, 2003, 2013, and 2018.

He had contested the first time Rajasthan assembly election for becoming the MLA from Lok Dal in 1985 and for the second time, he became MLA in 1990 after he joined the Janata Dal Party.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 10:36 [IST]