    Udaipur killing: Situation normal, curfew relaxed for 12 hours

    Udaipur/Jaipur, Jul 04: With the situation returning to normal, curfew was relaxed on Monday for 12 hours in Udaipur where a tailor was brutally murdered by two men, leading to communal tension.

    Mobile internet services are suspended till 12 pm and a decision to restore the services would be taken after a review, collector Tara Chand Meena said.

    Udaipur killing: Situation normal, curfew relaxed for 12 hours
    People buy fruits and vegetables at a market during a relaxation in the curfew imposed by administration to maintain law and order after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur. PTI Photo

    "A relaxation of 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm is there today. The situation is absolutely normal," he said.

    Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, on Tuesday last and incidents of violence.

    He was hacked to death allegedly by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

    The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

    On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor's shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested.

    They are under the custody of NIA.

    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 11:06 [IST]
    X