    Suspicious bird with rings on its legs caught near India-Pakistan border

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaisalmer, Oct 20: A suspicious bird with rings on its leg was caught near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

    Border Security Force (BSF) troops caught the Asian Houbara Bustard with rings on its legs near Longewala this morning.

    Suspicious bird with rings on its legs caught near India-Pakistan border
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The matter is being examined, the BSF sources said.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 17:19 [IST]
    X