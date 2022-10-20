Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
Suspicious bird with rings on its legs caught near India-Pakistan border
Jaipur
Jaisalmer, Oct 20: A suspicious bird with rings on its leg was caught near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
Border Security Force (BSF) troops caught the Asian Houbara Bustard with rings on its legs near Longewala this morning.
The matter is being examined, the BSF sources said.
Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 17:19 [IST]