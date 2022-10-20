In Rajasthan, man booked for raping cousin

Woman, her two children mowed down by train; Suicide not ruled out

Bharat Jodo Yatra much bigger than Lord Rama's padyatra from Ayodhya: Raj minister

Suspicious bird with rings on its legs caught near India-Pakistan border

Jaipur

oi-PTI

Jaisalmer, Oct 20: A suspicious bird with rings on its leg was caught near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops caught the Asian Houbara Bustard with rings on its legs near Longewala this morning.

Akasa Air flight suffers bird hit, returns safely to Mumbai

The matter is being examined, the BSF sources said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 17:19 [IST]