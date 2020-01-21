RTU B Tech 2019 semester exam: Full list of results declared

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Jan 21: The RTU B Tech 2019 semester exam result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The following results have been declared:B TECH II SEM. EXAM. 2019 (UD), B TECH IV SEM. EXAM. 2019 (UD), B TECH IV SEM.(BACK) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION), BTECH VI SEM EXAM 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION) (UD), B TECH IV SEM. BACK EXAM. 2019 (UD), B TECH IV SEM.(MAIN) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION) and B TECH IV SEM.(REBACK) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION). The results are available on http://esuvidha.info.