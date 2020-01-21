  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RTU B Tech 2019 semester exam: Full list of results declared

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Jan 21: The RTU B Tech 2019 semester exam result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    RTU B Tech 2019 semester exam: Full list of results declared

    The following results have been declared:B TECH II SEM. EXAM. 2019 (UD), B TECH IV SEM. EXAM. 2019 (UD), B TECH IV SEM.(BACK) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION), BTECH VI SEM EXAM 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION) (UD), B TECH IV SEM. BACK EXAM. 2019 (UD), B TECH IV SEM.(MAIN) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION) and B TECH IV SEM.(REBACK) EXAM. 2019 (AFTER REVALUATION). The results are available on http://esuvidha.info.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue