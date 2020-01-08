RSOS Result 2019 declared: Check for both 10th, 12th exams

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Jan 08: The RSOS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The RSOS 10th exam began on November 7 and ended on November 29. The RSOS 12th exam results were conducted between November 7 and December 4 2019.

The results for both the RSOS 10th, 12th have been released. The results are available on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to download RSOS Result 2019:

Go to rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout