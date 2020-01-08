  • search
    RSOS Result 2019 declared: Check for both 10th, 12th exams

    Jaipur, Jan 08: The RSOS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The RSOS 10th exam began on November 7 and ended on November 29. The RSOS 12th exam results were conducted between November 7 and December 4 2019.

    The results for both the RSOS 10th, 12th have been released. The results are available on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to download RSOS Result 2019:

    • Go to rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    rajasthan results

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
