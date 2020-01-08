Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
RSOS Result 2019 declared: Check for both 10th, 12th exams
Jaipur, Jan 08: The RSOS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The RSOS 10th exam began on November 7 and ended on November 29. The RSOS 12th exam results were conducted between November 7 and December 4 2019.
The results for both the RSOS 10th, 12th have been released. The results are available on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.
How to download RSOS Result 2019:
- Go to rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout