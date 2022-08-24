YouTube
    RSOS Class 10th, 12th exam 2022 results declared: Steps to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Aug 24: The Rajasthan State Open School announced the results of the RSOS 10th, 12th exam 2022 on Wednesday. The same is available on the official website.

    Pooja Chaudhary secured the 1st rank in the Class 10 while in the Class 12 exams it was Harsha who topped the exam according to a report in Live Hindustan.

    RSOS Class 10th, 12th exam 2022 results declared: Steps to check

    This year around 1.25 lakh students appeared for the RSOS Class 10, 12 exams. 65,000 students appeared in the Class 10 exams while for Class 12 it was 60,000. The RSOS Class 10, 12 exam result 2022 is available on education.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check RSOS Class 10, 12 exam result 2022:

    • Visit education.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter roll and registration number
    • The results will appear on your screen
    • Download the results
    • Take a printout

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 15:15 [IST]
