  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RSMSSB Rajasthan Staff Selection recruitment exam schedule released, all details here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, June 13: The RSMSSB Rajasthan Staff Selection recruitment exam schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams are being conducted for the post of pharmacist, librarian grade III and stenographer.

    RSMSSB Rajasthan Staff Selection recruitment exam schedule released, all details here

    The exam for the post of pharmacist and librarian will be conducted on July 6, while the examination for the post of stenographer will be held on July 14.

    The pharmacist exam will be held between 8 am to 11 am. For the post of librarian it would be between 3 pm and 6 pm.The stenographer exam will be held in two shifts. The first one would be between 8 am and 11 am, while the second would be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    This year, there would be very strict measures undertaken to ensure that there is no cheating. If found to be cheating a police case would be filed, following which the candidate would be barred from appearing for any exam that is conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB).

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue