RSMSSB Rajasthan Staff Selection recruitment exam schedule released, all details here

Jaipur

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, June 13: The RSMSSB Rajasthan Staff Selection recruitment exam schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The exams are being conducted for the post of pharmacist, librarian grade III and stenographer.

The exam for the post of pharmacist and librarian will be conducted on July 6, while the examination for the post of stenographer will be held on July 14.

The pharmacist exam will be held between 8 am to 11 am. For the post of librarian it would be between 3 pm and 6 pm.The stenographer exam will be held in two shifts. The first one would be between 8 am and 11 am, while the second would be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

This year, there would be very strict measures undertaken to ensure that there is no cheating. If found to be cheating a police case would be filed, following which the candidate would be barred from appearing for any exam that is conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB).