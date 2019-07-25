RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2019 declared, link to check

Jaipur

Jaipur, July 25: The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam was held on February 3 2019 and the same was conducted for the recruitment of candidates to 1,200 posts. The board will next release the date for the document verification.

Candidates can calculate their marks by check the cut off marks. The results are available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2019:

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout