    RSCIT VMOU answer key 2019, direct link to check answer key for old and new syllabus

    Jaipur, Sep 13: The RSCIT VMOU answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam it may be recalled was held on September 8 2019. The answer key for both the old and new syllabus have been released by the Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University.

    Answer Key of RSCIT (Old Syllabus): https://www.vmou.ac.in/sites/default/files/2019/Sep/Answer%20Key%20of%20RSCIT%20%28Old%20Syllabus%29%20held%20on%2008-09-2019%20.0001.pdf

    Answer Key of RSCIT (New Syllabus): https://www.vmou.ac.in/sites/default/files/2019/Sep/Answer%20Key%20of%20RSCIT%20%28New%20Syllabus%29%20held%20on%2008-09-20190001.pdf

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 7:56 [IST]
