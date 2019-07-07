Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer: How to download
Jaipur, July 07: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer will be released. The same would also be available on the official website.
There are over 35,000 vacancies under the NTPC for both graduates and non-graduates. The candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams-CBT and Skill Test. After selection, candidates will be called in for document verification and medical test. The admit card once released will be available on rrbajmer.gov.in.
How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer:
- Go to rrbajmer.gov.in
- Click on admit card link
- Log in with required details
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout