RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer: How to download

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, July 07: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer will be released. The same would also be available on the official website.

There are over 35,000 vacancies under the NTPC for both graduates and non-graduates. The candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams-CBT and Skill Test. After selection, candidates will be called in for document verification and medical test. The admit card once released will be available on rrbajmer.gov.in.

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer:

Go to rrbajmer.gov.in

Click on admit card link

Log in with required details

View admit card

Download

Take a printout