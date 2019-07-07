  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer: How to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, July 07: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer will be released. The same would also be available on the official website.

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer: How to download

    There are over 35,000 vacancies under the NTPC for both graduates and non-graduates. The candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams-CBT and Skill Test. After selection, candidates will be called in for document verification and medical test. The admit card once released will be available on rrbajmer.gov.in.

    How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Ajmer:

    • Go to rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Click on admit card link
    • Log in with required details
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rrb ntpc admit card

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue