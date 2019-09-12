RPSC SI Result 2019 revised and extended result update

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Sep 12: The RPSC SI Result 2019 was revised and extended. More details are available on the official website.

The results, it may be recalled were released on August 26 2019. Now 142 more candidates have been added in the revised result. The exam it may be recalled was held in October 2018.

The notification says that candidates who qualified will now have to undergo physical efficiency test, followed by the interview. The results are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RPSC SI Result:

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Candidate list for next round will show up

View result and cut off marks

Download

Take a printout