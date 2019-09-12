  • search
    RPSC SI Result 2019 revised and extended result update

    Jaipur, Sep 12: The RPSC SI Result 2019 was revised and extended. More details are available on the official website.

    RPSC SI Result 2019 revised and extended result update

    The results, it may be recalled were released on August 26 2019. Now 142 more candidates have been added in the revised result. The exam it may be recalled was held in October 2018.

    The notification says that candidates who qualified will now have to undergo physical efficiency test, followed by the interview. The results are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check RPSC SI Result:

    • Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Candidate list for next round will show up
    • View result and cut off marks
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
