    RPSC Assistant Engineer Final Answer Key 2019: 5 direct links to download

    Jaipur, Aug 08: The RPSC Assistant Engineer Final Answer Key 2019 has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was held from December 16 to 18 2019. The main exam will be held in October 2019. The RPSC had released the result for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2019 in July.

    Below are the direct links to download.

    RPSC Assistant Engineer Final Answer Key 2019: Direct links to download:

    07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018 (Civil Engg.)

    https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/D6C0744A-1A58-4DF3-82B8-6815CCF21359.pdf

    07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018 (Agricultural Engg.)

    https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/BE745FD8-0698-48E7-AA21-F795AE9D3EB4.pdf

    07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018(Electrical Engg.)

    https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/05074B16-0465-4DDB-96B9-04F162D1D82A.pdf

    07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018(G.K.)

    https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/0F02F7CE-65BF-4DCD-B681-63323B8272E5.pdf

    07/08/2019 - Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018(Mechanical Engg.)

    https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/AnswerKeys/BD78A962-9C0B-4476-9E36-12F9DF67EA61.pdf

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 7:08 [IST]
