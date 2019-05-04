RBSE 12th result 2019 to be declared in third week of May

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, May 04: The RBSE 12th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The RBSE Result 2019 for Class 12 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. The results are expected to be declared on May 15.

Meanwhile the RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is also expected to be declared on the same day. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2019:

Go to rajresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Select your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Jaipur Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 32,76,861 POPULATION 5.76% RURAL

94.24% URBAN

13.55% SC

4.31% ST + More Details