RBSE 12th result 2019 declared, website to check
Jaipur
Jaipur, May 15: The RBSE 12th result 2019 has been declared. The results once declared are available on the official website.
The RBSE Result 2019 for Class 12 was declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
Meanwhile the RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is also expected to be declared on the same day. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.
How to check RBSE 12th Result 2019:
- Go to rajresults.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Select your stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
