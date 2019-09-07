  • search
    RBSE 10th supplementary result 2019 latest update on date, directlink to check

    Jaipur, Sep 07: The RBSE 10th supplementary result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    Reports suggest that the result would be declared this week itself. However there is no official update on the same. In case the results are not declared by today, then it would be out next week.

    The exam was conducted in August 2019. The exam was conducted for those who could not clear the RBSE 10th exam 2019. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

    How to check RBSE 10th supplementary result 2019:

    • Go to rajresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 4:33 [IST]
