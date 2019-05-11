RBSE 10th result 2019 expected only in June

Jaipur

Jaipur, May 11: The RBSE 10th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The RBSE Result 2019 for Class 10 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. This year the results would take some more time. Officials have said the results like every year would be declared in the first week of June. The results could be expected in the end of May. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE 10th Result 2019:

Go to rajresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Select your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

