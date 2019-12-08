  • search
    Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari Notification details

    Jaipur, Dec 08: The Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari Notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    There are a total of 4,207 posts that would be filled through this recruitment. The process would commence on January 20 2020 and go on until February 19 2010.

    The applicant will need to be of at least 18 years to apply. The upper age limit is 40 years and the age would be calculated as on January 1 2020.

    A bachelor's degree or vocational training scheme or three-year diploma or equivalent is required to apply and candidates must have knowledge of both Hindi and Rajasthani culture.

    The application fee is Rs 450. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PwD, the fee is Rs 250 and for those from EWS, OBC it is Rs 350. Those candidates selected will be paid Rs 20,800 per month. Candidates can apply on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

