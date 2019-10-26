  • search
    Rajasthan RSMSSB LDC result 2019 declared on this website

    Jaipur, Oct 26: The Rajasthan RSMSSB LDC result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    A total of 18,428 candidates have qualified for the document verification round. The merit list has also been released on the website. Candidates can enter their roll number and other details to check the results. The results are available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check Rajasthan RSMSSB LDC result 2019:

    • Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Clock on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View your result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

