On MSME day, Rajasthan CM to release state's first handicrafts policy

Doctor booked for tying stray dog to car, dragging it along road in Rajasthan

Heavy rains likely in the next 3 days in Rajasthan

Lumpy virus problem more serious in Rajasthan, says union min Sanjeev Balyan

In Rajasthan, man gets 20 years' jail for raping 9-year-old

Rajasthan: Robbers fled away with ATM machine having over Rs 12 lakh cash

Jaipur

pti-PTI

Jaipur, Sep 22: Some unidentified miscreants fled away with an ATM machine having over Rs 12 lakh cash after uprooting it in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at State Bank of India's ATM in Sarsaunp village, Station House Officer Tinu Sogarwal said.

The miscreants fled from the spot with the ATM machine having Rs 12.10 lakh cash, the SHO said.

On the bank management's complaint, a case has been registered at Chauth ka Barwara police station, Sogarwal said.

SBI makes OTP compulsory for ATM withdrawals over Rs 10K

The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the bank are being scanned to trace the robbers, police said.