Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
Rajasthan: Robbers fled away with ATM machine having over Rs 12 lakh cash
Jaipur
Jaipur, Sep 22: Some unidentified miscreants fled away with an ATM machine having over Rs 12 lakh cash after uprooting it in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, police said on Thursday.
The incident happened on Wednesday night at State Bank of India's ATM in Sarsaunp village, Station House Officer Tinu Sogarwal said.
The miscreants fled from the spot with the ATM machine having Rs 12.10 lakh cash, the SHO said.
On the bank management's complaint, a case has been registered at Chauth ka Barwara police station, Sogarwal said.
SBI makes OTP compulsory for ATM withdrawals over Rs 10K
The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the bank are being scanned to trace the robbers, police said.
Comments