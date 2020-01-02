  • search
    Rajasthan Recruitment exam cancelled: New date soon

    Jaipur, Jan 02: A Rajasthan recruitment board has cancelled its statewide exam held on Sunday for recruiting librarians due to a paper leak, a senior official said.

    The paper of the exam and answer key were leaked on WhatsApp two hours prior to the exam, said BL Jatawat, chairman of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) here on Wednesday.

    Rajasthan Recruitment exam cancelled: New date soon
    Representational Image

    "We have decided to cancel the exam in view of the paper leak. New date will be announced soon," he said.

      Police had arrested six persons in connection with the matter, he added.

      Nearly 55,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the recruitment on 700 posts.

