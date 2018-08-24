Rajasthan govt working to nurture entrepreneurship: Raje

Jaipur, Aug 24: Rajasthan government's efforts in the digital space are aimed at nurturing entrepreneurship and talent, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said today as she inaugurated the country's "largest" incubation centre for startups.

"Today, India's largest incubation and acceleration centre for startups is the Bhamashah Techno Hub," Raje said here.

The hub would be able to accommodate over 700 startup ventures with 1.50 lakh square feet of incubation space and also help them get connected with potential investors.

It would offer free space, connectivity, easier funding, mentorship and exposure to budding startups, according to the state government.

Inaugurating the centre, she also said the state government does not work for propagating what it does.

"But we don't propagate it. Because, I believe if you spend your time propagating, you actually cannot do the work on the ground," the Chief Minister said.

The state government has already announced setting up of a Rs 500 crore startup fund -- Bhamashah Techno Fund. Out of the total amount, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for green startups and Rs 100 crore for women startups.

While noting that the fund is a major step in the right direction, Raje said, "our efforts in the digital space in Rajasthan have been... to create and nurture entrepreneurship and talent".

