  • search

Rajasthan elections: Polling in all constituencies to be conducted through VVPAT

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Sep 19: In a first, polling in all 200 constituencies in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections would be conducted through Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and EVM M-3 machines, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said Tuesday.

    The machines will be used at 51,796 polling booths across the state.

    Rajasthan elections: Polling in all constituencies to be conducted through VVPAT

    The 'M3'-type EVMs are equipped with a self-diagnostic system for authentication of the genuineness of the machines.

    Also Read | All party meet: EC takes note of concerns over EVMs, VVPATs

    The polling would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner with the new technology on all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan so that there is no doubt in anyone's mind against the election process," Rawat said at a press conference here.

    He said the election commission firmly believes that EVM and VVPAT machines are "non-tamperable" and credible.

    The chief election commissioner said accessibility observers would be appointed for the first time in the assembly elections in the state due later this year, and at least one polling booth in each assembly constituency would be managed by women.

    He said that a 'vigil' mobile app has been launched through which the citizens can keep a strict vigil on the elections and report unlawful campaign activities and violation of election code of conduct.

    Complaints lodged through the app will be resolved in a maximum of 100 minutes, he added.

    Rawat said out of the 200 assembly constituencies, 141 are general seats whereas 34 and 25 seats, respectively, are reserved for SC and ST category.

    As per the electoral voter's list updated till July 31, 2018, there were 475.10 lakh voters, including 248.21 lakh men and 226.89 lakh women. Nearly 349 voters from the third gender category are also likely to exercise their franchise in the elections.

    He said that income tax officials would be appointed to keep a vigil on election expenditure by the candidates.

    For More Jaipur News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    rajasthan vvpat rajasthan assembly polls chief election commission o p rawat

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue