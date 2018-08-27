All party meet: EC takes note of concerns over EVMs, VVPATs

New Delhi, Aug 27: Chief Election Commisioner (CEC) OP Rawat on Monday said that the concerns expressed by some parties over the EVMs and VVPATs have been taken into account.

Speaking to the media after an all-party meeting in the national capital, Rawat said parties came with 'positive and constructive' suggestions to improve the integrity of elections.

"The Commission will take all the suggestions, examine and whatever needs to be done to improve the delivery of elections will be done." he said

"Some political parties have said that there are problems with EVMs and VVPATs. These things have been noted down by the Commission," he added.

The EC has called the meeting with seven national and 51 state recognised political parties to discuss various electoral issues.

The Congress earlier appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that 2019 Lok Sabha polls be conducted on ballot papers. At least 17 parties, including the NDA ally Shiv Sena, have been pitching for returning to ballot papers.

The EC periodically holds consultations with all recognised political parties to elicit their views on important issues so as to strengthen the democratic system by improving electoral systems and practices.