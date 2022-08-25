YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajasthan CM Gehlot to make aerial survey of rain-hit areas in the state

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Aug 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial survey of the areas that have been severely hit by rains in the state and meet the affected people on Thursday.

    The chief minister will conduct the aerial survey of the rain-hit areas of Bundi, Kota, Baran and Jhalawar districts. He will also meet the affected people in Kota, Anta (Baran) and Jhalawar, an official spokesperson said.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rains, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams. Several residential areas were submerged and more than 4,000 people had to be shifted to safer places.

    Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been affected the most. The Army and the Air Force were asked for their support in the relief-and-rescue operations in the affected areas.

    Comments

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot rajasthan heavy rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X