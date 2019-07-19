  • search
    Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 results delayed, check new date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, July 19: The Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 results has been delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Earlier it was said that the result would be declared on Thursday. However the results would be declared only on July 21 2019. After the declaration of the result, candidates will have to complete their admission formalities. This would include document verification, application form filling and payment of the fees. The results once declared will be available on bstc2019.org.

    How to check Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019:

    • Go to bstc2019.org
    • Click on counselling/seat allotment result
    • A new window with a PDF will open
    • Use registration number to find allotment status
    • View allotment status
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Friday, July 19, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
