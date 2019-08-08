  • search
    Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 declared, direct link to check

    Jaipur, Aug 08: The Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The revised counselling schedule stated that the authority would release the Pre D.EI.Ed Counselling result and first seat allotment list on August 7 2019.

    As per the schedule the Rajasthan Pre-D.EI.Ed allotment would start on August 1 and the deposit allotment fee date is between August 2 to August 5 2015. The BSTC counselling registration for admission for pre-diploma in elementary education was held from July 5 to July 12. The result once declared will be available on bstc2019.org.

    How to check BSTC allotment result 2019:

    • Go to bstc2019.org
    • Click on the allotment list
    • Enter required details
    • View allotment list
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 6:39 [IST]
