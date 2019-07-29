  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment list revised, check new date here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, July 29: The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment list will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    It may be recalled that the list for the Pre D.EI.Ed was revised and the registration was extended to July 30. As per the revised schedule the allotment list will not be released only on August 1 2019.

    Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment list revised, check new date here

    Those candidates who are allotted a sear will have to deposit the fee and report for admission to the institute from August 2 to August 5 2019. Earlier the allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 18. The dates were then shifted to July 21, then July 8. The allotment list will be available on bstc2019.org.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 7:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue