Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment list revised, check new date here

Jaipur, July 29: The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 allotment list will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the list for the Pre D.EI.Ed was revised and the registration was extended to July 30. As per the revised schedule the allotment list will not be released only on August 1 2019.

Those candidates who are allotted a sear will have to deposit the fee and report for admission to the institute from August 2 to August 5 2019. Earlier the allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 18. The dates were then shifted to July 21, then July 8. The allotment list will be available on bstc2019.org.