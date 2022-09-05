YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajasthan: BJP leader shot dead on way home

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 05: A BJP leader was shot dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said on Monday.

    The assailants, who are yet to be identified, came on two bikes and as many cars, and opened fire at Kirpal Singh while he was going home from circuit house in his car on Sunday night, they said.

    Rajasthan: BJP leader shot dead on way home

    Singh, a close aide of BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli, sustained seven bullet injuries in the attack, they said.

    "The accused are being identified and no arrest has been made so far. The post mortem is being conducted," Station House Officer of Mathura Gate Police Station Ramnath Singh said.

    Bihar: RJD leader Vijendra Yadav shot dead in RohtasBihar: RJD leader Vijendra Yadav shot dead in Rohtas

    According to police, Singh was taken to state-run RBM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

    Ranjeeta Koli visited the hospital to inquire about Singh's health.

    "Due to the demise of DRUCC (Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee) member and former spokesperson of Kisan Morcha Kripal Singh Jagina ji, all my programmes for today are cancelled," Koli tweeted in Hindi.

    Police suspect the killing to be a result of gang rivalry.

    Comments

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    shot dead rajasthan crime news

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X