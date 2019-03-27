  • search
    Rajasthan: 4 labourers killed during illegal sand mining operations in Bundi

    By PTI
    Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 27: Four labourers, including a woman, have died after a sand dune collapsed on them during illegal sand mining operations in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

    The incident occurred in Chambal Crocodile Sanctuary near Sunagar village on Tuesday evening, SHO, Keshoraipatan Police Station, Abhishek Pareek said.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The police have lodged a case of culpable homicide against the contractor, identified as Pappu Gujjar, who had employed the labourers for the illegal operation, the officer added.

    The deceased were identified as Ramkumar Bairwa, Suresh Bairwa, Dhankanwar Bairwa and Mahavir Dhobi, all residents of Chandrasel village, he said. The bodies were recovered on Tuesday and were handed over to the respective families after postmortem on Wednesday morning, Pareek said.

    PTI

