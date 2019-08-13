MDSU Ajmer University BA Part II, B.Sc Part I, II exam result 2019 declared

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 13: The MDSU Ajmer University BA Part II 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The B.Sc Part 1 and II exam results 2019 have also been declared. The university it may be recalled had released the BA Part III exam results on July 27.

The Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer is an affiliating university in Rajasthan. It was established on August 1 1987 after the bifurcation of the University of Rajasthan. The university offers 147 programmes. The results are available on mdsuexam.org.

How to check MDSU Ajmer University result 2019:

Go to mdsuexam.org

Click on the result link

Click on your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout