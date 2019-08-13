  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MDSU Ajmer University BA Part II, B.Sc Part I, II exam result 2019 declared

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Aug 13: The MDSU Ajmer University BA Part II 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The B.Sc Part 1 and II exam results 2019 have also been declared. The university it may be recalled had released the BA Part III exam results on July 27.

    MDSU Ajmer University BA Part II, B.Sc Part I, II exam result 2019 declared

    The Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer is an affiliating university in Rajasthan. It was established on August 1 1987 after the bifurcation of the University of Rajasthan. The university offers 147 programmes. The results are available on mdsuexam.org.

    How to check MDSU Ajmer University result 2019:

    • Go to mdsuexam.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Click on your stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    ajmer results

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue