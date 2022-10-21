Woman, her two children mowed down by train; Suicide not ruled out

Bharat Jodo Yatra much bigger than Lord Rama's padyatra from Ayodhya: Raj minister

Suspicious bird with rings on its legs caught near India-Pakistan border

In Rajasthan, 14 IAS and 2 IPS officers transferred

Jaipur

oi-PTI

Jaipur, Oct 21: Fourteen IAS and two IPS officers have been transferred by the state department of personnel in Rajasthan.

The transfer orders were issued on Thursday night. Vishram Meena, CEO of Jaipur Smart City Ltd and commissioner of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, will now hold only the charge of the commissioner of the municipal corporation.

Rajesh Kumar Meena, who was under the awaiting posting order (APO) status, will be the new CEO of Jaipur Smart City Ltd.

Kanishak Kataria was transferred from the post of SDM Mount Abu (Sirohi) to Kota as SDM Ramganjmandi.

Rajasthan government dismisses Jaipur mayor

Two IPS officers -- Hemant Priyadarshi and Himmat Abhilash Tak -- who were under the APO status, were also given postings.

While Priyadarshi was made ADG of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Tak was given the posting of SP law and order, Police Headquarters (PHQ).