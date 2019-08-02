How to check BSTC Allotment Result 2019: Find full allotment schedule here

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 02: The BSTC Allotment Result 2019 was scheduled to be released on August 1. The results will be available on the official website.

As per the schedule the Rajasthan Pre-D.EI.Ed allotment would start on August 1 and the deposit allotment fee date is between August 2 to August 5 2015. The BSTC counselling registration for admission for pre-diploma in elementary education was held from July 5 to July 12.

The upward movement is between August 6 and 7, while allotment after upward movement is on August 8. The reporting after upward movement is between August 9 and August 10 2019. The result is available on bstc2019.org.

How to check BSTC Allotment result 2019:

Go to bstc2019.org

Click on counselling results

A PDF will open

Check result

Download result

Take a printout