Freedom struggle panorama inaugurated in Rajasthan by CM Raje

Posted By: PTI
    Jodhpur, Aug 31: Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje inaugurated a freedom struggle panorama at a village in Pali on thursday (Aug 30). The statues of revolutionaries of the 1857 rebellion from Aauwa village have been installed with their description in this panorama.

    Vasundara Raje inaugurating the panorama. Photo courtesy- Vasundara Raje Twitter handle @VasundharaBJP

    Aauwa is registered in the history for its fight against the British Army during the revolt of 1857. Raje said that this is the first government that has initiated conservation of history, culture and freedom struggle of the state and immortalize the folk deities and great personalities.

    After the inauguration, Raje left for Sumerpur. She addressed a large public gathering there and attacked the Congress. "The Congress believed in caste politics whereas we always believed in taking all communities together towards a developed Rajasthan," she said. "They always cried scarcity of funds for developmental works whereas we never said that there was shortage of fund for developmental works," she said. Raje also addressed public meetings in Sirohi and Sarupganj after Sumerpur before signing off for rest at Abu Road.

