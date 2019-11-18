  • search
    Download exam schedule for RPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2019

    Jaipur, Nov 18: The RPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2019 date has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams would be held in two shifts on December 3, 4 and 5, 2019. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on October 9, 10 and 11.

    A total of 916 vacancies would be filled. Up through this exam. The final list would be released after the interview round.

    "In interviewing the candidates besides awarding marks in respect of character, personality, address and physique, marks shall also be awarded for the candidate's knowledge of the Rajasthani culture. The marks so awarded shall be added to the marks obtained in the written test of the main examination by each such candidate," reads the official notification. The full exam schedule is available on https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/4F94B684-C94B-4DA2-B9C4-6E5F15116062.pdf.

