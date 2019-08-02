Direct link to check RTU result 2019

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 02: The RTU result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

While the result for the sixth semester main, back and repack streams have been released, the university has also declared the result for the Business Administration and Master of Computer Application first semester, main and back after evaluation results. The results are available on http://www.esuvidha.info.