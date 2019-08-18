  • search
    Direct link to check Brij University Part 3 Exam result 2019

    Jaipur, Aug 18: The Brij University Part 3 Exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    All those who appeared for the Maharaja Surajmal Brij University BA Part Exam can follow the steps given below to check their results. There appears to be some heavy load on the server as a result of which the website is not responding. Students are advised to be patient. The result is available on msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

    How to check Brij University Part 3 exam result:

    • Go to msbrijuniversity.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Sunday, August 18, 2019, 9:39 [IST]
