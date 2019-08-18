Direct link to check Brij University Part 3 Exam result 2019

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 18: The Brij University Part 3 Exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

All those who appeared for the Maharaja Surajmal Brij University BA Part Exam can follow the steps given below to check their results. There appears to be some heavy load on the server as a result of which the website is not responding. Students are advised to be patient. The result is available on msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

How to check Brij University Part 3 exam result:

Go to msbrijuniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout