CM Gehlot sure of Congress' success in Rajasthan

Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 12: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the Congress will again form the government in Rajasthan after the assembly elections because of the work it has done in the state in the past four years.

He said the BJP was worried as the popple have made up their mind to once again vote the Congress to power. Gehlot lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that he "spoke lies" at BJP's booth workers' meeting in Jodhpur.

"BJP leaders are worried because the mood of the public is to repeat the (Congress) government. There are excellent schemes in Rajasthan including Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme and most of them cannot be found in any other state.

The Congress is going to repeat the government after the elections," he told reporters in Churu. Attacking the home minister for his allegations he made at the Jodhpur meeting, Gehlot said the state government has waived loans worth Rs 14,000 crore of 22,000 farmers.

"BJP leaders are working on a theory that if a lie is spoken 100 times, then it will appear as truth. The home minister spoke lies in Jodhpur meeting. He talked without facts," he said. Shah addressed a meeting of the party's booth workers in Jodhpur on Saturday.

Gehlot said soon after coming to power, he took a decision to make FIR registration compulsory in crime cases. Registration of crime cases will increase but it does not mean that crimes have increased, he added.

"The home minister should have said in Jodhpur that he will examine the Rajasthan government's decision of compulsory registration of FIRs and implement it in entire country. Rajasthan is the first state in the country where FIRs are compulsorily registered," he said. The assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year in Rajasthan.