Check full RPSC 1st Grade Exam Date 2020 here

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Nov 01: The RPSC 1st Grade Exam Date 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

RPSC first grade exams in the state will be held from January 1 to 13 2020. IT would be held in the district headquarters.

The exams would be held in two sessions-morning and evening between January 1 and 13 2010 says an official notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Meanwhile, the RPSC admit cards were released for Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst Apprenticeship, Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI, Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) and Assistant Fisheries Development Officer recruitment. The exam schedule is available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.