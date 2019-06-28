  • search
    BSTC Result 2019 to be declared on this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, June 28: The BSTC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Last year, it may be recalled that the BSTC results for the admissions to D.El.Ed programme in Rajasthan were released on June 6. While there is no official update on when the results would be declared, there is some indication that the same would be released on June 30 2019.

    The counselling will be held after the results are declared. Officials said that no date has been fixed, but the results could be expected very soon. The result once declared will be available on bstc2019.org.

    How to check BSTC Result 2019:

    • Go to bstc2019.org
    • Click on BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"
    • Chose the options
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
