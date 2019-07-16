BSTC Allotment result 2019 date confirmed, websites to check

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, July 16: The BSTC Allotment result 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The BSTC counselling registration for admission to pre-diploma in elementary education was held from July 5 to July 12. The results would be released on July 18. The results once declared would be available on bstc2019.org.

How to download BSTC Allotment result 2019:

Go to bstc2019.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout