Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
BSTC Allotment result 2019 date confirmed, websites to check
Jaipur
Jaipur, July 16: The BSTC Allotment result 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.
The BSTC counselling registration for admission to pre-diploma in elementary education was held from July 5 to July 12. The results would be released on July 18. The results once declared would be available on bstc2019.org.
How to download BSTC Allotment result 2019:
- Go to bstc2019.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout