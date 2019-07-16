  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSTC Allotment result 2019 date confirmed, websites to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, July 16: The BSTC Allotment result 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The BSTC counselling registration for admission to pre-diploma in elementary education was held from July 5 to July 12. The results would be released on July 18. The results once declared would be available on bstc2019.org.

    BSTC Allotment result 2019 date confirmed, websites to check

    How to download BSTC Allotment result 2019:

    • Go to bstc2019.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue