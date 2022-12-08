Infighting within in Rajasthan Congress cause of concern ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

BJP leaders in Rajasthan protest wearing masks of CM Gehlot and his ministers

Jaipur

oi-Nitesh Jha

As part of its 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra', the BJP is organising a number of protest marches across Rajasthan against the state government

Jaipur, Dec 08: The Rajasthan unit of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Wednesday protested while wearing the masks of chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Udaipur against the Congress government in the state.

The protest was staged as part of the Jan Aakrosh Yatra. The protest was led by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria. Along with him, Udaipur BJP officials and BJP workers also participated in the protest.

The BJP leaders in a unique way protested by wearing the masks of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with that of ministers of the Gehlot cabinet.

BJP leader Kataria said, "Chief Minister Gehlot is sitting silently on all matters of the state, meanwhile his ministers are speaking unnecessarily," ANI quoted the leader as saying.

Katariya further alleged, "Ministers of the Gehlot Cabinet, despite resigning, have remained ministers and are working against the rules", further adding that a notice has also been presented in the matter by the Rajasthan High Court.

Notably, the BJP is organising a number of public protest marches across the Rajasthan state against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Rajasthan CM also hit out at the BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra and said, "The party's rallies are a failure while the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is a success in the country".

The Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia announced on November 27 that BJP will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on December 1 ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls.

From December 4 to 14, BJP will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints.

Jan Aakrosh Sabhas will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20.

The BJP's yatra comes ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections which will likely take place around December next year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)

Story first published: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 15:16 [IST]