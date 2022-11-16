As 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' readies for Rajasthan, Maken quits as state in-charge

Jaipur, Nov 16: Rajasthan Congress has witnessed yet another jolt as the party's state in-charge Ajay Maken, in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, has expressed his 'unwillingness' to continue as the in-charge of Rajasthan.

The development is at a time when the party is marred by infighting in the state with the supporters of deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot demanding a leadership change in Rajasthan and Maken is perceived to be backing Pilot.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter Rajasthan on December 5.

Makan in his letter said, "The developments of September 25, which warrants the party's interest in having a new in-charge of Rajasthan." He also said that the party should have a new state-in-charge before Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Rajasthan in the first week of December.

Maken is referring to the September 25 face-off in which Gehlot's loyalists had refused to attend a Congress Legistalure Party meeting that was to be held to choose a new chief ministerial candidate. Gehlot, who was then a candidate for the Congress presidential elections was expected to step down as the chief minister.

In his letter, Maken wrote, "Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the last three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith beyond words."

Maken also said, "He wants to concentrate in Delhi through trade unions and NGOs.. fights for the rights of street vendors."

