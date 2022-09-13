YouTube
    AIMIM chief Owaisi on Rajasthan visit on Sept 14-15

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 13: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will visit Rajasthan on September 14 and 15 to strengthen his political base in the state, state convener of the party Jameel Khan said on Tuesday Owaisi will welcomed by the party workers on September 14 at 11.30 am in Jalupura.

    He will hold a meeting with the core group members at 12 pm, he said. From there, Owaisi will leave for Sikar where he will hold public meetings at Fatehpur, Khinwasar and Nawalgarh at 8.30 pm.

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
    On September 15, the AIMIM chief will hold a public meeting in Ladnun, Khan said. This will be the first public programme of AIMIM in Rajasthan after Owaisi announced this year that his party will fight the Rajasthan assembly election due next year.

