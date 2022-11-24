Infighting within in Rajasthan Congress cause of concern ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Abdul Aziz conspires to kill sister-in-law Anjali for marrying his brother, held

Jaipur

oi-Nitesh Jha

Jaipur, Nov 24: Rajasthan Police arrested three persons for allegedly firing at 26-year-old woman Anjali in Jaipur on Wednesday for marrying a man from another religion. One of the accused has been identified as her brother-in-law Abdul Aziz who conspired to kill her due to her inter-faith marriage to his brother.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the woman, identified as Anjali, was parking her two-wheeler outside the shop where she worked when two men fired at her.

Jaipur, Rajasthan | An incident of firing upon a woman was reported in Murlipura PS area. She has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable. She has mentioned the names of her brother-in-law & some of his friends: Vandita Rana, DCP, Jaipur Commissionerate (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qfWgjwaOX3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 24, 2022

Police arrested the accused within hours of the incident.

The victim was allegedly shot after her brother-in-law Abdul Aziz conspired to kill her for the inter-religion wedding.

Inter-state gang of bank robbers busted

Murlipura ACP Pramod Kumar Swami said, "We have arrested three accused, Anjali's brother-in-law Abdul Aziz, his aides Kalim and Raja, for the crime. It is a case of dispute between two brothers. The weapon has also been found."

Police have also recovered a pistol from the accused.

The background:

According to an India Today report, the victim, Anjali Verma and her husband Abdul Latif fell in love with each other in college and decided to get married.

When they shared their intention to marry each other, while Anjali's family accepted this Latif's family had issues with him marrying a Hindu woman.

The couple, however, tied the knot in court in July 2021.

After getting married, Anjali started working at a local store as an attendant. Meanwhile, Anjali's brother-in-law Aziz continued his grudge and threatened the couple last December.

Man rapes 8-year-old to use her blood for removing obstacles to his marriage

Lateef alleged that his brother kidnapped him last year. He had filed a police complaint and the case was settled in mutual agreement. Aziz, however, continued to threaten the couple.

Lateef alleged that Aziz and his friends could have been behind the attack on his wife.

Anjali's mother, Nirmal Devi, said that her daughter's in-laws were threatening the couple and she demanded strict action against the accused.