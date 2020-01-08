  • search
    5-year-old girl raped by relative in Rajasthan's Bundi; Accused remains at large

    By PTI
    Kota, Jan 08: A five-year-old girl child was raped by a relative in a village in Bundi district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

    The accused, aged around 20 years, fled the spot when the family members of the minor victim were alerted by her cries and rushed to rescue her, they said, adding that she was bleeding profusely when found.

    A case of rape was registered against the accused, who is also a neighbour of the minor victim, under relevant sections of the IPC and the POSCO Act, SHO at Karwar police station Hariram Jajunda said.

    The girl was playing outside her room and her family members were working at an adjacent farm in the afternoon when the incident took place, he said. The victim was taken to the Bundi district hospital for a medical examination, the SHO said.

    The accused is at large and an investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

