Zia Orphanage graft case: Bangladesh HC enhances Khaleda Zia’s punishment to 10 years

Dhaka, Oct 30: Bangladesh High Court on Tuesday enhanceds the punishment of opposition leader Khaleda Zia from 5 years of imprisonment to 10 years in Zia Orphanage Trust Corruption case. The decision came a day after she was sentenced to seven years in prison in another graft case.

The court also upheld the 10 years' imprisonment handed to the Kazi Salimul Haque and Sharfuddin Ahmed in the same case.

The Zia Orphanage Trust was set up by Khaleda's two sons and a nephew. It was registered on September 5, 1993.

Zia has been imprisoned at the former central jail since then. On October 6, she was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. The verdict is crucial as it came ahead of the parliamentary elections in December. Zia's party had boycotted the 2014 elections.