  • search

Zia Orphanage graft case: Bangladesh HC enhances Khaleda Zia’s punishment to 10 years

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dhaka, Oct 30: Bangladesh High Court on Tuesday enhanceds the punishment of opposition leader Khaleda Zia from 5 years of imprisonment to 10 years in Zia Orphanage Trust Corruption case. The decision came a day after she was sentenced to seven years in prison in another graft case.

    Khaleda Zia’s punishment to 10 years

    The court also upheld the 10 years' imprisonment handed to the Kazi Salimul Haque and Sharfuddin Ahmed in the same case.

    The Zia Orphanage Trust was set up by Khaleda's two sons and a nephew. It was registered on September 5, 1993.

    Zia has been imprisoned at the former central jail since then. On October 6, she was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. The verdict is crucial as it came ahead of the parliamentary elections in December. Zia's party had boycotted the 2014 elections.

    Read more about:

    khaleda zia bangladesh imprisonment

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue