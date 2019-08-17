  • search
    Zakir Naik could end up losing PR status in Malaysia

    Kuala Lumpur, Aug 17: Malaysia has hinted that the Permanent Resident status of controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik could be revoked. Prime Minister, Dr. Mahatir Mohammad said that the PR status could be revoked, if it is proven that his actions have harmed the country's well being.

    In another development, Malaysia barred Naik form addressing an Islamic event that is being held between August 16-18. The move comes in the wake of Malaysian authorities stating that he would be summoned for questioning.

    Authorities in Malaysia have summoned Naik after he made a sensitive comment. Several ministers in Malaysia have now been demanding the expulsion of Naik after he said that Hindus in Malaysia have 100 times more rights than the Muslim majority India.

    Malaysia ups the heat: Is it game up for radical Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik

    He has PR status and we can take that away, if he does something detrimental to the well-being of the nation. At this moment, the police are investigating if he is doing that or not, Dr. Mahatir said.

    Naik is under the scanner of the Indian agencies for changes ranging from radicalisation to money laundering.

    The police will question Naik and several others for making racially charged statements and for spreading false news, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had said. The enforcement agencies under my ministry will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who attempts to threaten public harmony and peace, he also said.

    Summoned at first, now Malaysia bars Zakir Naik from addressing Islamic event

    India and several other countries have pointed out that Naik is a centric figure when it comes to radicalisation.

