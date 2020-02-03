  • search
    YouTube to ban 'manipulated' content linked to elections

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Feb 03: YouTube said Monday it would remove election-related videos that are "manipulated or doctored" to mislead voters, in the latest effort to stem online misinformation.

    The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as part of an effort to be a "more reliable source" for news and to promote a "healthy political discourse."

    Leslie Miller, YouTube's vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that the service's community standards will ban "content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users ... and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm."

    The policy also bans content which aims to mislead people about voting or the census processes.

