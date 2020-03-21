Young people are not invincible: WHO Chief on COVID19

Geneva, March 21: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday stated that the first epicentre China of the coronavirus outbreak at last reported no new cases, which gave hope to the rest of the world battling the pandemic disease.

Reportedly, the city of Wuhan had registered no new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, for the first time since reporting its first case in December in an outbreak that has gone on to infect more than 250,000 people around the world and kill more than 11,000 people.

The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva that Wuhan reported no new cases for the first time since the outbreak started. With this it has provided hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around.

"Of course, we must exercise caution; the situation can reverse. But the experience of cities and countries that have pushed back this coronavirus gives hope and courage to the rest of the world," said the WHO chief.

He also added that the WHO's greatest worry was the impact that the virus could have if it took hold in countries with weaker health systems or more vulnerable populations.

Tedros futher added that although older people had been the hardest hit by the disease, younger people were not spared.

He said solidarity between the generations was one of the keys to defeating the spread of the pandemic.

"Today I have a message for young people: you are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks -- or even kill you," Tedros warned.